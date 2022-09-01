News you can trust since 1837
RNLI to host open day in Morecambe

The RNLI is holding an open day in Morecambe this weekend.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:54 am
There will be a day of activities for all the family, including face painting, tombola, hook a duck and wellie ping pong,

There will also be water safety talks, kit demonstrations and refreshments.

Scheduled events will see the hovercraft launching at 12.30pm, and then from 1pm, line dancers and cloggers and Happy Feet cheerleaders will perform.

The open day is on Saturday September 3, from 10am until 3pm, at the hovercraft station by the Stone Jetty.

