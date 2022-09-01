RNLI to host open day in Morecambe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a day of activities for all the family, including face painting, tombola, hook a duck and wellie ping pong,

There will also be water safety talks, kit demonstrations and refreshments.

Scheduled events will see the hovercraft launching at 12.30pm, and then from 1pm, line dancers and cloggers and Happy Feet cheerleaders will perform.

The RNLI is hosting an open day on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...