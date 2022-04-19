RNLI issues Morecambe Bay tides warning video after three call-outs over Easter

The crews hope the video will provide advice to those walking on the shores around the bay.

The hovercraft was initially called out while on a training exercise on Easter Sunday after reports of people cut off by the tide at Arnside.

Once at the scene, the crew advised the people in danger to make their way to shore to avoid being cut off by the fast incoming tide.

Morecambe RNLI was called out three times over the Easter weekend.

Following this the crew was called to Silverdale to help more people cut off by the tide, but after a search of the shoreline no one was found.

And on Easter Monday, the crew was called out again to people cut off by the incoming tide.

However, as the volunteers prepared the craft for launch, the Coastguard stood the vessel down as the people were reported safe on the shore.

The RNLI later released a video showing how fast the tide can come in, which was taken by the hovercraft crew at the weekend.

An RNLI spokesman said: “We would like to remind the public of the dangers of the fast incoming tide within the bay.

"We advise that you check the tide times before walking in the bay and if you do venture out on the sands, make sure you have a charged phone so you can call for assistance if needed.