The council's approach to support residents and businesses facing rising cost of living are set out in a new report from Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire's Director of Public Health.

One of the strategy’s core elements is for the county council to facilitate multi-agency co-ordination and support district councils in leading a local response.

On Thursday, October 6, the cabinet will be asked to endorse the approach, which includes the release of £896,000 from existing budgets and relevant grants to bolster existing initiatives that provide support to Lancastrians.

This is in addition to the £1million affordable warmth scheme with Cosy Homes in Lancashire, which will provide access to home energy support, like boiler and insulation measures.

The council is also developing Lancashire's Warm and Welcome Places scheme, which will see libraries offering a warm and welcome space for residents.

Cllr Michael Green, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "We know there isn't a single measure that can solve all of the challenges we currently face, which is why we are working on a package of measures that builds on the significant support by the Government.

"We have doubled this year's allocation of funding for the affordable warmth scheme in Lancashire and now we are looking to provide an extensive, additional package of support. This will bolster existing initiatives and will be reliant on strong partnership working, something which is vital during these challenging times.

"Any additional measures will be developed in consultation with district councils, the Voluntary, Community and Faith Sector, NHS and wider partners as the situation evolves.

"I would also encourage everyone, and in particular those with an existing health condition, to get their flu jab as soon as possible."

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi added: "Protecting the health and wellbeing of our residents from increasing cost of living during this winter and coming months is a key priority for the council.

"While national policies remain central to supporting our residents and businesses, it is important that we endeavour to take steps locally to further support vulnerable residents.