They listened to speeches from people from all walks of life, who spoke about how the crisis is affecting local communities in Lancaster and Morecambe. Some held up placards saying, 'Freeze prices not the poor' and calling on the government to 'put people before profit'.

"The 'big six' privatised energy utilities have been ripping us all off for years, making tens of billions in profits" said Chris, a local dad on the protest "our bills are now going to be going through the roof, we don't get paid enough to manage this increase".

Protest organisers outlined the next steps in their campaign. "The next step is to get to Blackpool on Saturday March 19 for the national TUC protest outside the conference of this Conservative government" said Mary, who was selling tickets for a special protest coach from Lancaster. "All the government ministers making these decisions will be in the Blackpool Winter Gardens that weekend, while outside will be thousands of protestors and trades unionists from all over the country. We will make our voices heard".

The TUC national cost of living crisis demonstration in Blackpool gathers under the slogan of 'Britain Needs A Pay Rise" at 10am next to Blackpool Tower. Coaches will leave from Lancaster at 9am.

The local protestors also vowed to take to the streets and squares of Lancaster again for what they called the 'third wave' of nationwide protests on Saturday, April 2, when the OFGEM price cap is lifted.

