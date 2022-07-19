They are amongst exhibitors battling this week’s soaring temperatures to ensure plants are in peak condition and designs are picture perfect for the opening of the Cheshire based show this week.

Inspiration was home grown for Lancashire based designer David Williams who won a competition run by the RHS and BBC local radio to have his planet friendly garden design created at the showground at Tatton Park. His garden called ‘Paradise Found’ was inspired by Paradise Park in Leyland and is based on wildflower meadows which grew as a result of lockdown.

David’s garden will be competing against two other entries from Merseyside.

Paradise Found garden design by David Williams

Meanwhile the Elswick in Bloom team has created a Greener Border which is designed to be easily replicated and contains plants to attract wildlife as well as edible plants. After the show the plants in the Bloom border will be replanted around Elswick for residents and visitors to the village to enjoy.

Also hoping for praise from judges will be Lancashire nurseries exhibiting at the show – Brighter Blooms from Walton le Dale and Holden Clough from Bolton by Bowland, Ashcroft’s of Tarleton and W. Robinson and Son of Forton.

Tomorrow (Wednesday July 20) the show is open to RHS members and press. From July 21 – 24 July RHS members and non-members can attend from 10am – 5pm.

A spokeswoman said: “ RHS Tatton is packed with planet friendly and grow your own gardening ideas for visitors to try at home.”

Highlights at the show

Highlights to look out for include:

BBC Radio 2 and The One Show’s Sow, Show and Grow Garden designed by Gardeners’ World TV presenter Joe Swift, includes beds for vegetables and cut flowers, with a display area where harvested crops can be displayed.

Greener Front Gardens – a section full of ideas for turning front gardens into planet friendly spaces. Pocket Planting – a display about using the right plants in the right place with inspiration for common soil types and conditions found throughout the north west region. There are more than 70 classes in the Summer Fruit and Veg Competition display, including the heaviest gooseberry contest. Taste of Tatton talks and demonstrations with chef Mark Diacono. A range of workshops and family fun activities. School allotments. Celebrity visits include advice from the‘Twitter king of big veg’ Gerald Stratford, broadcaster Arit Anderson and Adam Reid the Mancunian winner of BBC Two’s Great British Menu. Plant Village and Floral Marquee with a flower school. The RHS Vitamin G Garden demonstrates how gardening benefits mental, physical and social wellbeing.

Where is the RHS Tatton Show and how much does it cost to enter?

Venue: Tatton Park, Mereheath Lane, Knutsford, CheshireTo book tickets see www.rhs.org.uk/tatton