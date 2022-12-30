Review of the Year: Here's what made the headlines in Lancaster & Morecambe in 2022

3. March

Lancaster mum Tanya Mulesa was reunited with her beloved gran after the 83-year-old made a gruelling journey to escape war-torn Ukraine. Natalia Anufriieva travelled 10 hours by lorry from her home in Rivne, in the north of Ukraine, to the border with Hungary. There she waited a week for her visa to be approved before she was able to take a bus to Budapest, where she was reunited with Tanya and the pair could fly to safety in the UK. In other news, tributes were paid after World War Two hero and great-grandad Jack Bracewell passed away peacefully at the age of 99. Jack, who lived in Morecambe with his daughter Lynne, was a driver in the Royal Army Service Corps and was part of the D-Day landings at Gold Beach on June 6 1944.

Photo: Daniel Martino