Revealed: The fastest and slowest streets for broadband in Morecambe Bay

Wistaston Road in Crewe is the slowest street for broadband not only in the North West region, but has the slowest broadband in the UK, according to new research by comparison site Uswitch.com.

The street clocked an average download speed of just 0.24Mbps, which means it would take more than 48 hours to download a two-hour HD film.

In contrast, the fastest street in the North West – West Gate in Fleetwood - had average speeds of 841Mbps, meaning that the same two-hour film could be downloaded in just 47 seconds.

The streets in the UK which have the slowest and fastest broadband speeds. Photo credit: Uswitch.com

The Lancaster street making the list for the fastest speeds was Lythe Fell Avenue in Halton, with an average speed of 336Mbps, whilst for slowest speeds, it was a street in Ingleton with an average download speed of 1.14Mbps.