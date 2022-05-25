Retired Morecambe couple celebrate £20k prize win

Cheryl Goss, 63, who entered a Camping and Caravanning Club competition online, never thought she would win the Sprite Major 6 caravan and Vango Balletto awning prize.

“I was ill and just dabbling on the internet and saw the competition and just went in for it,” she said.

Now Cheryl and husband, David, 66, both now retired and former employees at the University of Lancaster, are planning to pitch the caravan at a campsite close to home for breaks with their family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Jewell from The Camping and Caravanning Club and Matt Holmes from Swift Group present the prize to winners Cheryl and David Goss.

David said: “We hope we can spend the summers at least in the caravan and are looking to get a seasonal pitch at a campsite near Lytham. This will be perfect as there’s nice countryside and it’s handy for other things too, plus we have family nearby.

“We’ll test the Sprite caravan out locally to get used to it and then think about taking it up to Scotland. The world is our oyster.”

Cheryl added: “My son has just got rid of a motorhome and was hoping to replace it, so I think he’s looking forward to using the caravan too.”

The couple collected the prize at Lancaster Motorhomes and Caravans where they also took home a year’s free membership of The Camping and Caravanning Club.