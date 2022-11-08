Retired Lancaster teacher's plea for more help after being 'bullied' for three years

The 60-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, is suffering health problems because of the relentless gaslighting – or covert bullying – she has encountered in the community.

As Anti-Bullying Week approaches from November 14-18, the woman feels bullying of adults by other adults is being ignored.

“I am coming across lots of people who have experienced this type of bullying but when they try to access help in the area, there is no-one to support them, and when people don’t believe you, it feels like you’re hitting a brick wall,” she said.

As Anti-Bullying Week approaches from November 14-18, a Lancaster woman feels bullying of adults by other adults is being ignored.

She has developed eczema and breathing problems caused by the stress of her situation and is also receiving counselling.

“We press for anti-bullying in schools but once people leave school they can bully all they like in a community and create destruction, without any consequences. Residents at all levels should feel safe in their communities,” she said.

“Support for out of school situations is really not available. Adults are left alone or ridiculed. Laws say you have to be physically attacked before the courts will help but emotional abuse is equally destructive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reach Out is the theme of this year's Anti-Bullying Week.

Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse where a person or group causes someone to question their own sanity, memories or perception of reality. The term originates from the 1938 play and 1944 film, Gaslight, in which a husband manipulates his wife into thinking she has a mental illness.

The retired teacher has contacted the police about her situation and Lancaster MP, Cat Smith.

The woman feels there needs to be more local recognition of the seriousness of gaslighting among the police, councils and health services and that it should be covered by anti-social behaviour policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She recommends that anyone in a similar situation to her can find information online, in particular at https://bulliesout.com/ which has an article about gaslighting and https://www.suzylamplugh.org/ which focuses on stalking and harassment.