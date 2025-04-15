Retired Heysham man hopes power of social media will reunite him with long-lost first girlfriend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jonathan Booth had only been ‘walking out’ with his Sue [Suzanne] Wall for a few weeks when his family relocated to the other side of the world in 1977.
Now a retired art teacher and still living in New Zealand, Jonathan is hoping to track down Sue after they lost touch in the early 1980s.
“In 1977 my first girlfriend chose me at a disco,” Jonathan said. “And when I say disco I mean the Dixieland in the Morecambe Winter Gardens. What a great place to be pulled.
"We both loved 'eavy metal and it sounded great on the Dixie sound system.
"A few weeks after we began walking out, as people my Grandma's age would say, I got taken to the other side of the world.
"Amazingly for teenagers Sue and I maintained a correspondence for five years. If anyone knows where she is please pass on my details.”
At the time, Sue lived in Crossdale Avenue in Heysham and was a pupil at Morecambe High School, while Jonathan went to Heysham High.
Sue’s close friends in fourth form were called Mo and Dawn.
Jonathan, who lives in Auckland, went on to teach art at a secondary school for 30 years after being inspired by Mr Ford at Heysham High.
He recently looked through several bags of letters, photos and cards that he’s kept for the last 46 years, finding a photo Sue’s mum took of her with her new Polaroid camera on Christmas Day 1979.
He then found and read Sue’s letters, which continued until the pair were 18 years old.
Jonathan is now hoping the power of the internet and social media will help him to track down Sue to reminisce about old times.
If you can help him in any way, he can be contacted at 3/104 Coronation Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland 2025, New Zealand, or by email at [email protected]
His telephone number/Whatsapp is +6421610722 and he is on Facebook Messenger at https://www.facebook.com/share/1BjZXEoEhF/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jonathan.m.booth._______/profilecard/?igsh=eWRleWVweWh5bHRp
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.