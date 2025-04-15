Retired Heysham man hopes power of social media will reunite him with long-lost first girlfriend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Heysham man who emigrated to New Zealand in his teens is hoping to be reunited with his first girlfriend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Booth had only been ‘walking out’ with his Sue [Suzanne] Wall for a few weeks when his family relocated to the other side of the world in 1977.

Now a retired art teacher and still living in New Zealand, Jonathan is hoping to track down Sue after they lost touch in the early 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 1977 my first girlfriend chose me at a disco,” Jonathan said. “And when I say disco I mean the Dixieland in the Morecambe Winter Gardens. What a great place to be pulled.

Sue Wall pictured in 1979 and Jonathan Booth, taken in 1977.

"We both loved 'eavy metal and it sounded great on the Dixie sound system.

"A few weeks after we began walking out, as people my Grandma's age would say, I got taken to the other side of the world.

"Amazingly for teenagers Sue and I maintained a correspondence for five years. If anyone knows where she is please pass on my details.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Sue lived in Crossdale Avenue in Heysham and was a pupil at Morecambe High School, while Jonathan went to Heysham High.

Sue’s close friends in fourth form were called Mo and Dawn.

Jonathan, who lives in Auckland, went on to teach art at a secondary school for 30 years after being inspired by Mr Ford at Heysham High.

He recently looked through several bags of letters, photos and cards that he’s kept for the last 46 years, finding a photo Sue’s mum took of her with her new Polaroid camera on Christmas Day 1979.

He then found and read Sue’s letters, which continued until the pair were 18 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan is now hoping the power of the internet and social media will help him to track down Sue to reminisce about old times.

If you can help him in any way, he can be contacted at 3/104 Coronation Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland 2025, New Zealand, or by email at [email protected]

His telephone number/Whatsapp is +6421610722 and he is on Facebook Messenger at https://www.facebook.com/share/1BjZXEoEhF/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jonathan.m.booth._______/profilecard/?igsh=eWRleWVweWh5bHRp