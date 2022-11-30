Multi award-winning Matt Panesh and Northern Broadsides alumni David Findlay, the dynamic duo that brought you the 5 star reviewed Dr Frankula’s Castle, are back again with a new retelling of a literary classic.

Premiering in Morecambe, this quirky, fast-paced, two-handed version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is coming to The Playhouse Theatre, Morecambe, on December 1, 2 and 3.

It’s close enough to the original to be handy for GCSE revision or an entertaining introduction to the tale, far enough removed to be a rollicking good ride through the dark underbelly of Victorian desire.

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde come to Morecambe this week.

Stevenson’s classic gothic horror tells the story of the distinguished Victorian scientist Dr Jekyll and the violent and duplicitous Mr Hyde.

Occupying vastly different worlds by day, these two polar opposites are linked by a hidden string, but who knows what dark secrets each individual holds.

This show is perfect for audiences young and old, whether you’re an English literature class from a secondary school or a book club looking to expand your horizons.

Presented by West End Playhouse, in association with The Courtyard Theatre, Hoxton, this new adaptation was developed by David Findlay.

The Playhouse on Yorkshire Street is one of Morecambe’s cult destinations, an underground theatre and fringe venue. It presents an intimate space for established performers, and endeavours to discover the best new playwrights, directors, and companies from a wide range of backgrounds.

The theatre also provides a venue to nurture, support, and mentor rising talent, while their career, or play, is in the early stages of development.

This is a 12+ event. Some content may be be scary for younger audiences.