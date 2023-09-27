Residents to protest at council plans for Lancaster estate
People living at Mainway in Skerton will be airing their concerns after the council said they will sell off two blocks to a private developer as part of a major refurbishment of the estate.
They say that when they were moved out of Lune House and Derby House they were told their homes would be refurbished for them to return to.
However, the revamp of the flats is now being carried out privately, leading to fears that tenants will be priced out of living on Mainway.
Residents and members of Lancaster Tenants and Community Union will hold a protest against the selling off of Lune and Derby Houses at Morecambe Town Hall from 5.45pm today, Wednesday.
They will be demanding that the council puts tenants first, informs people about the future of Mainway, and guarantees they will protect council housing in Lancaster.