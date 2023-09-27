Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People living at Mainway in Skerton will be airing their concerns after the council said they will sell off two blocks to a private developer as part of a major refurbishment of the estate.

They say that when they were moved out of Lune House and Derby House they were told their homes would be refurbished for them to return to.

However, the revamp of the flats is now being carried out privately, leading to fears that tenants will be priced out of living on Mainway.

Lune and Derby houses.

Residents and members of Lancaster Tenants and Community Union will hold a protest against the selling off of Lune and Derby Houses at Morecambe Town Hall from 5.45pm today, Wednesday.