News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Man dies after BMW crash which closed A6
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport

Residents to protest at council plans for Lancaster estate

Residents fearing for the future of their homes are to protest ahead of a city council meeting in Morecambe this evening.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

People living at Mainway in Skerton will be airing their concerns after the council said they will sell off two blocks to a private developer as part of a major refurbishment of the estate.

They say that when they were moved out of Lune House and Derby House they were told their homes would be refurbished for them to return to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the revamp of the flats is now being carried out privately, leading to fears that tenants will be priced out of living on Mainway.

Lune and Derby houses.Lune and Derby houses.
Lune and Derby houses.
Most Popular

Residents and members of Lancaster Tenants and Community Union will hold a protest against the selling off of Lune and Derby Houses at Morecambe Town Hall from 5.45pm today, Wednesday.

They will be demanding that the council puts tenants first, informs people about the future of Mainway, and guarantees they will protect council housing in Lancaster.

Related topics:ResidentsLancasterMorecambe