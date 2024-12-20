Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents living near a dangerous junction south of Lancaster are still waiting for road safety measures they were promised would be installed more than a year ago.

Families pleaded for action in the wake of several accidents and near misses at the junction of Little Fell Lane, Blea Tarn Road, Hazelrigg Lane and Procter Moss Road.

They said the current ‘Give Way’ signs were not enough to prevent motorists crossing the junction when it was unsafe to do so and causing accidents.

We reported in July 2023 that the county council, in consultation with Lancashire Police, had promised to install new 'Stop' signs that summer, but they have still not been put in place.

The junction at Littlefell Lane and Blea Tarn Road. Photo by Nigel Hodgson

Duncan Stackhouse, who lives with his family in Little Fell Lane close to the crossroads, said he has witnessed several accidents along the route.

In addition, his family has now lost all three of their cats to injuries caused by collisions with cars on the stretch of road.

"I am very disappointed with the lack of change at the crossroads,” Mr Stackhouse said.

“We are now another year further on and still nothing has been done. It seems that our MP and councillors are happy to take the credit when it appears that the problem has been solved, only to disappear when it comes to implementation.

The overgrown junction at Littlefell Lane and Blea Tarn Road. Photo by Duncan Stackhouse

“Do I really have to erect signs in my own garden, which will be the next step?

"I have also received a call from a local vets to say that our remaining cat has been run over and killed. That is the third one to meet their demise here.

"My family is distraught and I will not rest until something is done about this road. Even a traffic light-controlled one way system following a power cut and electricity roadworks last weekend has not slowed traffic down; this has only resulted in vehicles setting off at great speed once the lights change in their favour.

"Some may say it is not right to have cats as pets on a road such as this, but why should my family be denied that pleasure? I have dogs and a child too – does the same apply?”

The overgrown junction at Littlefell Lane and Blea Tarn Road. Photo by Duncan Stackhouse

Mr Stackhouse added that both the warning sign and the approaches to the junction are overgrown, meaning that vehicles now have to go over the white lines to check for oncoming traffic.

Coun Rupert Swarbrick, county council cabinet member for highways and transport, said this week: "Improving safety on our roads is a priority and we sympathise with the concerns which residents have raised.

"The current Give Way and priority junction signs at this location are mounted on yellow backing boards to increase their visibility on all approaches, and exceed the requirement of highway regulations.

"However, due to persistent issues, and following consultation with the police who are responsible for enforcement, we are currently in the process of replacing the current signs with 'Stop' signs to warn drivers on the approach. The new signs will be installed shortly.

"We will continue to monitor this location and would remind drivers of their responsibility to drive with due care and attention when on the road.

"Please take care and take notice of the signs at this location and at the many remote rural road junctions we have throughout Lancashire."