Residents asked to voice views on taxi services across Lancaster and Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From the ability to obtain the services of a licensed vehicle to issues which prevent taxi use, to opinions on the driver application criteria, a new consultation has been launched to gauge public opinion on the operation of licensed drivers in the district.

Lancaster City Council is responsible for the Licensing of Taxi and Private Hire Drivers, Vehicles and Operators, and is reviewing application standards and procedures to address the shortage of licensed drivers in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responses received through the consultation will help to inform the review, which also aims to break down some of the perceived barriers for people entering the trade as well as make the process of becoming a taxi driver more streamlined and efficient.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation can be found online at https://keepconnected.lancaster.gov.uk/t-a-s