Residents asked to voice views on taxi services across Lancaster and Morecambe

Views of residents are being sought to help improve licensed taxi services across the Lancaster and Morecambe district.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST
From the ability to obtain the services of a licensed vehicle to issues which prevent taxi use, to opinions on the driver application criteria, a new consultation has been launched to gauge public opinion on the operation of licensed drivers in the district.

Lancaster City Council is responsible for the Licensing of Taxi and Private Hire Drivers, Vehicles and Operators, and is reviewing application standards and procedures to address the shortage of licensed drivers in the area.

Responses received through the consultation will help to inform the review, which also aims to break down some of the perceived barriers for people entering the trade as well as make the process of becoming a taxi driver more streamlined and efficient.

The consultation can be found online at https://keepconnected.lancaster.gov.uk/t-a-s

It closes on October 30.

