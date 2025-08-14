Rescue team helps woman with leg injury on beach near Lancaster village

Bay Search and Rescue were called to assist in the recovery and evacuation of the woman, who had sustained a lower leg injury.

The team’s Sherp vehicle was dispatched from the The Bob-In Cafe at Arnside, and was quickly on scene along with colleagues from Minlthorpe.

A BSAR spokesman said: “Despite good information about the location of this lady, over the last few weeks the landscape at Silverdale has changed dramatically, with huge amounts of the marsh disappearing out to sea leaving new and unpredictable surfaces to traverse, so we’re taking no chances.

“Fortunately this lady was close into shore and a short stretcher carry was required.

“Great team work with our colleagues from Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team, with the Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team being stood down on route.

“We hope the injury is not too severe and the injured party mends up quickly.

“Please remember this if nothing else – simply dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you suspect someone is in difficulty on the coast. You won’t be charged – you’re not wasting anyone’s time – and you may save someone’s life so don’t hesitate.”

1 . Silverdale rescue BSAR help a woman with a leg injury at Silverdale. Photo: BSAR