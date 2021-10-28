Remembrance Sunday services for Lancaster district

Everyone is welcome to attend and remember all who died for their country in the two World Wars and also those who served in more recent operations in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Iraq.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Mike Greenall, said: “Remembrance Sunday is our opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have served their country and protected our way of life. This year also marks the Royal British Legion’s centenary, making this year's commemorations even more poignant, and I would urge people to support their work through a contribution to the annual Poppy Appeal.”

Remembrance Sunday services will take place as follows:

Remembrance Sunday, Morecambe, 2018.

• Lancaster

Garden of Remembrance, Town Hall, Lancaster starting at 10.30am, followed by a service in the Priory Church at 11.30am. There will be a parade and March Past leaving the Priory Church at the conclusion of the service and ending at Lancaster Town Hall at approximately 12.50pm.

• Morecambe

Cenotaph, Marine Road. Procession will form up at The Platform, leaving at approximately 10.40am, for a service and two minutes silence at the cenotaph.

• Carnforth

The parade will leave the council offices on Market Street at approximately 10.25am and then proceed to the war memorial, via North Road and New Street, for a remembrance service from 10.50am-11.30am.

To help people to pay their respects at the remembrance services, parking charges will be suspended on Lancaster City Council’s car park on Nelson Street in Lancaster and the Bay Arena in Morecambe.