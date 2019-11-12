A parade past Lancaster Town Hall to end the annual Remembrance Day service and commemorations in Lancaster city centre. Photo by Michelle Adamson.

Remembrance Day: Our photographs of the memorial service and parade in Lancaster

Commemorations were held to mark the annual Remembrance Day service in Lancaster on Sunday.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:17 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:18 am

A parade past Lancaster Town Hall was held along with a service in the memorial garden at the town hall.

Our photographer Michelle Adamson took these photos at the event.

1. Standard bearer

2. Dressed for the occasion

3. Musical accompaniment

4. Show of solidarity

