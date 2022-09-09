Refugees enjoy day at the seaside in Morecambe thanks to Bentham community rail group train trip

For the seven participating families, who had come to Britain from Sudan, Kuwait, Palestine, Russia, Albania and Kurdistan (Iraq), it was a special day.

The visit provided an opportunity for them to experience a train journey and enjoy a new part of the country.

The visit offered respite from their day-to-day worries and made a big difference for the families, many of whom had not travelled by train or visited the seaside before.

The group enjoying their lunch-time picnic in Morecambe.

The group travelled from Bradford Forster Square to Morecambe supported by Catherine Huddleston, the CRP’s Partnership Officer who met them on the train and guided them around Morecambe.

Upon arrival the group enjoyed a picnic on the seafront before visiting the former Morecambe Promenade railway station, now The Platform entertainment venue, to

see Mysterrasaur, a puppet show about dinosaurs.

Afterwards the families walked along the promenade to the Clock Tower and thoroughly enjoyed a couple of hours of activities on the beach; building sandcastles, looking for shells and a paddle in the sea.

Smiles at the seaside for a refugee who came to Morecambe on a train trip.

On the return journey the CRP presented the families with copies of the Bentham Line’s ‘A Grand Day Out to the Seaside’ children’s story book, as a souvenir of their visit.

Christy Bischoff, ‘Experts by Experience Coordinator’ for the Bradford based arm of Refugee Action said: “We want to say a big thank you for the support and organisation provided by the CRP. We especially appreciated Catherine’s help in making our trip to Morecambe possible. It was such a special day out, and would not have been possible without her assistance and her suggesting Morecambe as a destination.”

“The highlight for the group was definitely spending time on the beach, and watching the children play so freely by building sandcastles and digging holes.

"The atmosphere was joyful and relaxed, as some families walked on the promenade and others walked down to the sea.”

Smiles at the seaside from refugees who came to Morecambe on a train trip.

It is a difficult time for those in the asylum system as they are not allowed to work and have just £5.84 to live on per day.

Clearly, a day out at the seaside is outside the budget of these people.

Many of the families have not travelled to other parts of Britain and lack the knowledge and confidence to be able to access a place like Morecambe.

The CRP hope they can make such a visit an annual event, not only offering a fun day out but also giving encouragement to participants.

Quotes from some of the participants:

“Today I dug a big hole and it was so fun. It was so big I couldn’t even get out of it. I loved the day. If I wasn’t here I would have just spent the whole day sleeping because

there is nothing to do.” — 11-year-old girl

‘“It has been great to be on the trip with the group. We are so grateful to the organisations and train company who made it possible. It is such a nice gesture from