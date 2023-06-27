This involved a two-course lunch with cuisine from some of the countries represented by the asylum seeker and refugee community in the Lancaster district.

The meal, which was free for asylum seekers and refugees and open to the public, attracted about 140 people, with countries from the Near and Middle East, Africa and Europe represented, as well as from South America and the Far East.

The event provided an opportunity to mix and mingle, get to know people, and share food provided by Global Village Café and Somayeh Roustaei.

The Lunch and Learn event held in Lancaster during Refugee Week.

There was also some face-painting, posters on the different countries, recipes to take away, and some dancing along to music from various countries.

The event brought together people from different parts of the world who are all finding themselves in the Lancaster district now.