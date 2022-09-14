Refugee living in Lancaster and his friends take on gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Masoud Niknam, aged 22, became good friends with 19-year-old Reuben Middleton and Milo Lee Renold, 15, during the latter part of the Covid pandemic when they spent a lot of time walking in the mountains together.

Having bonded over their love of hiking, the three have now decided to put their hobby to good use by doing the famous walk for a good cause.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is a 24-mile (38.6km) hike including 1,585m (5,200ft) of ascent. It involves climbing Yorkshire’s three tallest mountains - Whernside, Pen-y-Ghent and Ingleborough – within just 12 hours.

Masoud Niknam who is taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for charity with his friends Reuben Middleton and Milo Lee Renold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The friends will raise funds for Money for Madagascar, which supports the rainforests and poverty-stricken families in the country. Founded in 1986, the charity funds numerous children’s homes, disaster relief operations and schemes that allow families to be more self-sufficient whilst protecting the unique landscape of Madagascar.

Masoud, Reuben and Milo will set off on their 12-hour walk this Saturday (September 17). They have so far raised more than £500 and are still accepting donations for the charity via JustGiving

*Money for Madagascar is a Registered Charity whose mission is to enable Malagasy people to reduce poverty and protect the environment through sustainable, community-led initiatives. Find our more at www.moneyformadagascar.org