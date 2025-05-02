Reform UK and Green wins in Lancaster and Morecambe in Lancashire County Council elections
Reform UK have won seven of the 10 seats up for grabs in our district, while the Greens have claimed three.
Reform UK will take control of Lancashire County Council from the Conservatives after winning more than the 43 seats it needed to form a majority.
Heysham
Graeme Paul Austin (Reform UK) 1633 ELECTED
Sheldon Kent (Liberal Democrat) 149
Catherine Potter (Labour) 906
George Paul Thomson (Green) 159
Andrew Paul Gardiner (Conservative) 511
Turnout: 29.77%
Lancaster Central
Gina Dowding (Green) 2157 ELECTED
Thomas William Inman (Conservative) 235
Derek Kaye (Liberal Democrat) 112
Rob Kelly (Reform UK) 765
Fran Wild (Labour) 500
Turnout: 34.83%
Lancaster East
Sam Elliot Charlesworth (Labour) 850
Phil Dunster (Liberal Democrat) 87
Connor James Winter (Conservative) 118
Paul Byron Stubbins (Green) 1822 ELECTED
Michael Sean Kershaw (Reform UK) 496
Turnout: 28.46%
Lancaster Rural East
Shaun Patrick Cummins (Reform UK) 1149 ELECTED
Geoff Eales (Labour) 445
Peter James Jackson (Liberal Democrat) 1118
Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks (Green) 742
Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott (Conservative) 920
Turnout: 40.97%
Lancaster Rural North
Graham John Dalton (Reform UK) 1159 ELECTED
Alan Greenwell (Liberal Democrat) 391
Sonny Remmer-Riley (Labour) 440
Sue Tyldesley (Green) 713
Phillippa Williamson (Conservative) 1130
Turnout: 38.08%
Lancaster South East
Lee David Garner (Reform UK) 590
Daniel Robert Kirk (Conservative) 193
Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis (Labour) 809
Malcolm Martin (Liberal Democrat) 102
Hamish Mills (Green) 1719 ELECTED
Turnout: 29.54%
Morecambe Central
Connor Frazer William Graham (Conservative) 119
Paul Bernard Hart (Liberal Democrat) 919
Gary Andrew Kniveton (Reform UK) 1104 ELECTED
Patrick McMurray (Green) 118
Margaret Pattison (Labour) 656
Turnout: 24.83%
Morecambe North
Sara-Louise Dobson (Green) 355
Stuart Morris (Conservative) 752
Jackson Stubbs (Labour) 696
James Pilling (Liberal Democrat) 449
Russell Robert Walsh (Reform UK) 1613 ELECTED
Turnout: 37.70%
Morecambe South
Keith William Budden (Conservative) 453
Melanie Forrest (Green) 174
Martin Gawith (Labour) 619
Bill Jackson (Liberal Democrat) 429
Brian Edward Moore (Reform UK) 1407 ELECTED
Turnout: 28.51%
Skerton
Charles Edwards (Conservative) 261
James Harvey (Liberal Democrat) 118
Andrew Robert Otway (Green) 740
Hilda Jean Parr (Labour) 584
Martyn Sutton (Reform UK) 1068 ELECTED
Turnout: 27.32%