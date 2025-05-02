Lancaster Town Hall hosted the count for the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

Lancashire County Council election results for the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been declared.

Reform UK have won seven of the 10 seats up for grabs in our district, while the Greens have claimed three.

Reform UK will take control of Lancashire County Council from the Conservatives after winning more than the 43 seats it needed to form a majority.

Heysham

Graeme Paul Austin (Reform UK) 1633 ELECTED

Sheldon Kent (Liberal Democrat) 149

Catherine Potter (Labour) 906

George Paul Thomson (Green) 159

Andrew Paul Gardiner (Conservative) 511

Turnout: 29.77%

Lancaster Central

Gina Dowding (Green) 2157 ELECTED

Thomas William Inman (Conservative) 235

Derek Kaye (Liberal Democrat) 112

Rob Kelly (Reform UK) 765

Fran Wild (Labour) 500

Turnout: 34.83%

Lancaster East

Sam Elliot Charlesworth (Labour) 850

Phil Dunster (Liberal Democrat) 87

Connor James Winter (Conservative) 118

Paul Byron Stubbins (Green) 1822 ELECTED

Michael Sean Kershaw (Reform UK) 496

Turnout: 28.46%

Lancaster Rural East

Shaun Patrick Cummins (Reform UK) 1149 ELECTED

Geoff Eales (Labour) 445

Peter James Jackson (Liberal Democrat) 1118

Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks (Green) 742

Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott (Conservative) 920

Turnout: 40.97%

Lancaster Rural North

Graham John Dalton (Reform UK) 1159 ELECTED

Alan Greenwell (Liberal Democrat) 391

Sonny Remmer-Riley (Labour) 440

Sue Tyldesley (Green) 713

Phillippa Williamson (Conservative) 1130

Turnout: 38.08%

Lancaster South East

Lee David Garner (Reform UK) 590

Daniel Robert Kirk (Conservative) 193

Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis (Labour) 809

Malcolm Martin (Liberal Democrat) 102

Hamish Mills (Green) 1719 ELECTED

Turnout: 29.54%

Morecambe Central

Connor Frazer William Graham (Conservative) 119

Paul Bernard Hart (Liberal Democrat) 919

Gary Andrew Kniveton (Reform UK) 1104 ELECTED

Patrick McMurray (Green) 118

Margaret Pattison (Labour) 656

Turnout: 24.83%

Morecambe North

Sara-Louise Dobson (Green) 355

Stuart Morris (Conservative) 752

Jackson Stubbs (Labour) 696

James Pilling (Liberal Democrat) 449

Russell Robert Walsh (Reform UK) 1613 ELECTED

Turnout: 37.70%

Morecambe South

Keith William Budden (Conservative) 453

Melanie Forrest (Green) 174

Martin Gawith (Labour) 619

Bill Jackson (Liberal Democrat) 429

Brian Edward Moore (Reform UK) 1407 ELECTED

Turnout: 28.51%

Skerton

Charles Edwards (Conservative) 261

James Harvey (Liberal Democrat) 118

Andrew Robert Otway (Green) 740

Hilda Jean Parr (Labour) 584

Martyn Sutton (Reform UK) 1068 ELECTED

Turnout: 27.32%

The full county council results are:

Reform UK - 53

Conservative - 8

Independent - 7

Labour – 5

Liberal Democrat - 5

Green Party - 4

Our West Lancashire - 2

Total: 84 seats