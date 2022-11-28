Red shoes representing domestic violence victims form powerful art display in Lancaster

The installation formed part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, and saw the plinth filled full of shoes that had been painted red to represent those women who have been killed by domestic violence.

The idea of the installation comes from Elina Chauvet, who started the first installation in 2009, and the installation has now featured across 80 plus countries globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many local residents stopped to ask what the installation was about and many were moved when they discovered what the shoes represented.

The red shoes installation in Market Square on Saturday, which formed part of the 16 Days of Activism event.

Anna Hopkins, local academic and activist, who leads on bringing awareness of this issue every year during the 16 Days of Activism - which is held from November 25 until December 10 - said “I’ve had so many meaningful conversations with people, some who have been affected by domestic violence and some who were just moved at the realisation as many as 144 women are killed yearly in the UK whereas in Mexico where the art installation originates from it is 11 women a day.

Some pairs of shoes are also being displayed in local premises in Lancaster where a pair of shoes is displayed next to a story of a woman murdered by domestic violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those taking part are: The Borough, The Dukes, The Gregson Centre, Arteria, The Running Centre, The Exchange, Herbarium and Naomi Waite’s Aesthetics Salon.

The remaining events for the 16 Days period are available on Facebook at 16daysofactivism/Lancaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

The red shoe on display in a Lancaster shop, and information about the woman it represents.