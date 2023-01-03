Record year for Lancaster Footlights Christmas pantomime.

Close to 10,000 people attended the 2022 footlights Christmas pantomime - Cinderella at Lancaster Grand Theatre.

98% of all shows were fully sold-out with large numbers of customers on waiting lists and turning up at the theatre on the day hoping for tickets to come available at the last minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audience feedback has been fantastic with many claiming that this year’s production has been the best ever!

Record year for Lancaster Footlights Christmas pantomime.

The Mayor of Lancaster Councillor Joyce Pritchard who visited the pantomime said: “It was absolutely brilliant, it is such good family entertainment, everybody has enjoyed it and the shouting from the children in the audience was just fantastic.”

When asked about if this was her first visit to the theatre she said: “I am a regular visitor and I love Lancaster Grand, it’s a really lovely theatre and well worth supporting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lancaster Grand Theatre is an invaluable part of arts and culture in Lancaster city and as one of the oldest theatres in the country, we really must treasure it and keep on supporting productions at the theatre to ensure its longevity.”

Dick Whittington adult pantomime by After Dark Entertainment attracted approximately 4500 viewers to the theatre and did not disappoint in providing their yearly dose of hilarious comedy and a twist on the traditional tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Record year for Lancaster Footlights Christmas pantomime.

This year After Dark Entertainment celebrated 15 years of adult panto on the stage Lancaster Grand Theatre and what better way to celebrate than with a run of sold-out

Advertisement Hide Ad

shows.

The season also saw a rise in the number of guests attending the relaxed performance of Cinderella at the start of December which caters to members of the audience with extra additional needs and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special thank you from Lancaster Grand to all who attended and continue to support the theatre.

Record year for Lancaster Footlights Christmas pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to all the cast and crew of both productions, staff, and volunteers of Lancaster Grand for their hard work and dedication.