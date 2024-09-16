‘Reading fairy’ hides hundreds of books around Lancaster and Morecambe for children to find
Kelly Akister collected and then donated or hid almost 1,000 reading books at locations across Lancaster and Morecambe after reading that one in five children do not own their own book at home.
Kelly runs Reading Fairy Lancaster, which offers sessions for children aged one to four and their families to develop early reading skills through play and laughter.
And to help celebrate five years as a local small business owner this summer she started a 'share your shelves' campaign, asking families and businesses to donate unwanted and unloved books so that she could share them with children who may otherwise struggle to access reading books or may not own a book.
And she was overwhelmed by people’s generosity – collecting 976 books to share.
This included a full school set to West End Primary School, meaning every child could take home a book to enjoy this summer; a 'help yourself' box at Living Hope Community Store in Morecambe; a 'help yourself' box at Ridge Community Hub in Lancaster; a massive donation of books to the Children’s Community Library in Ellesmere Road, Morecambe; and three big bags of donations to St John's Hospice charity shop (for books of a religious nature).
As well as these donations, hundreds of hidden books were hidden by Kelly and her daughter as well as helpful Reading Fairy families in places which other children could find while out and about this summer - from parks to buses, train stations, skate parts and outside schools.
"When I first asked for book donations I had a crazy dream of hiding 500 books, 100 for every year I've been running,” Kelly said.
"Never did I expect to meet or even exceed that dream and I am already starting to think how to get some lovely Christmas/winter stories into child's hands this winter.”
If you would like to get involved, email [email protected]
Kelly added her thanks to Graham Consultants Children’s Social Care and Education for their donation of 100 new books and for also becoming a donation drop-off location for hundreds of books.