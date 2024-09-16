Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘reading fairy’ helped hundreds of children across the district to access books of their own this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Akister collected and then donated or hid almost 1,000 reading books at locations across Lancaster and Morecambe after reading that one in five children do not own their own book at home.

Kelly runs Reading Fairy Lancaster, which offers sessions for children aged one to four and their families to develop early reading skills through play and laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to help celebrate five years as a local small business owner this summer she started a 'share your shelves' campaign, asking families and businesses to donate unwanted and unloved books so that she could share them with children who may otherwise struggle to access reading books or may not own a book.

Kelly Akister, who runs Reading Fairy Lancaster.

And she was overwhelmed by people’s generosity – collecting 976 books to share.

This included a full school set to West End Primary School, meaning every child could take home a book to enjoy this summer; a 'help yourself' box at Living Hope Community Store in Morecambe; a 'help yourself' box at Ridge Community Hub in Lancaster; a massive donation of books to the Children’s Community Library in Ellesmere Road, Morecambe; and three big bags of donations to St John's Hospice charity shop (for books of a religious nature).

As well as these donations, hundreds of hidden books were hidden by Kelly and her daughter as well as helpful Reading Fairy families in places which other children could find while out and about this summer - from parks to buses, train stations, skate parts and outside schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I first asked for book donations I had a crazy dream of hiding 500 books, 100 for every year I've been running,” Kelly said.

Books were hidden at places including bus stops.

"Never did I expect to meet or even exceed that dream and I am already starting to think how to get some lovely Christmas/winter stories into child's hands this winter.”

If you would like to get involved, email [email protected]

Kelly added her thanks to Graham Consultants Children’s Social Care and Education for their donation of 100 new books and for also becoming a donation drop-off location for hundreds of books.

Reading Fairy was created by early reading experts and is delivered by an experienced reception and phonics lead teacher.

Classes include sensory performance storytelling, nursery rhymes, early phonics, speaking and listening games, and story time.

To find out more visit www.readingfairy.com/lancaster