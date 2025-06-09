Reader pictures as King Charles makes historic visit to Lancaster Castle

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 16:43 BST
King Charles III visited Lancaster Castle today – and the crowds turned out in force to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

The King, who is also the Duke of Lancaster, was greeted at the railway station from the royal train by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker.

He was also handed the keys to the castle in front of the John O'Gaunt gateway as part of an ancient ceremonial tradition.

The monarch has taken part in the Ceremony of the Keys when visiting the castle since 1851, when keys were first presented to Queen Victoria, with Queen Elizabeth II taking part in 2015.

Here is a selection of photos taken by readers who managed to get a good spot to take a candid snap as the King passed by.

See also photos by our photographers Kelvin Lister-Stuttard and Michelle Adamson: https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/national/37-historic-pictures-as-king-charles-makes-official-visit-to-lancaster-castle-5168066

1. King Charles visit to Lancaster Castle

- Photo: Holly Winder

2. King Charles visit to Lancaster Castle

- Photo: Rebecca Mulliner

3. King Charles visit to Lancaster Castle

- Photo: Joshua Brandwood

4. King Charles visit to Lancaster Castle

- Photo: Rebecca Mulliner

