Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway launches luxury tea for two experience

Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway – which runs for seven miles through the dramatic landscapes of the Western Lake District - has launched a special Cream Tea on the Move journey.

The exclusive experience for two takes place on board the brand new luxury carriage, Ruth, which was officially unveiled at the heritage steam railway earlier this year.

Passengers can enjoy a cream tea as they travel in plush comfort along one of the UK’s oldest and most spectacular scenic narrow-gauge railway lines.

Cream Tea on the Move aboard Ruth.

Departing from the coastal village of Ravenglass, the cream tea experience then steams ahead into the heart of the Western Lake District fells, taking in the beautiful landscapes of Cumbria’s coastline and the magical Eskdale Valley along the way.

Guests can expect a selection of cream tea items complete with mouth-watering cakes and scones with clotted cream and jam – along with hot drinks provided in a souvenir keep cup as a personal memento of their day out.

Cream Tea on the Move is available to book now, priced £120 for two people, and comes just in time for National Afternoon Tea Week, which kicks off from Monday (August 8).

About the carriage

The new luxury carriage, Ruth.

Ruth is an elegant Directors Saloon carriage which was built by the engineering team at Ffestiniog Railway Company as part of Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway’s carriage upgrade project started in 2016.

The carriage is specially designed to deliver luxury gift experiences, with plush bucket seating, extra headroom and USB speakers to provide ultimate comfort for passengers, along with fold-down tables to allow wheelchair access.