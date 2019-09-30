Railway line re-opens between Lancaster and Skipton after mudslide blocks track

The railway between Lancaster and Skipton has reopened following a mudslide near Bentham.

Trains were cancelled on Saturday September 28 after the track became blocked in both directions.

The mudslide was discovered at around 7.45am when a Lancaster to Leeds service encountered problems on the line.

Staff from Network Rail worked through Saturday and into Sunday morning to clear mud and return track conditions to normal.

A spokesman for Northern said: “As of this morning, Sunday, our services are once again running between Lancaster and Skipton.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience during the past 24 hours, and Network Rail for working hard through the night to clear mud and debris.”

Further heavy rain is expected overnight tonight, Monday September 30, with more settled weather forecast later in the week.