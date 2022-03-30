Rail firm u-turn on planned timetable changes for Manchester to Lancaster trains

We reported in December how Lancaster Civic Vision was campaigning to persuade Northern Railways to amend their proposal to curtail rail services between Manchester Airport and Lancaster.

Northern Railways were proposing a new timetable which would have seen the last train from Manchester Airport leave at 9.30pm, 40 minutes earlier than the current service which leaves at 10.10pm.

Not only would such a timetable cut out the possibility of theatre visits from Lancaster, but as the last service would leave the airport at 9.30pm this would have left passengers returning from holiday or business trips abroad after around 8pm with no rail connection to Lancaster and beyond. It would also have impacted people visiting Manchester city centre.

Lancaster railway station.

However, Northern Rail have now announced that following the consultation they have decided to amend their proposal so that the last train from Manchester Airport will now leave at 10pm, 30 minutes later than the original suggestion.

Lancaster Vision - a subgroup of Lancaster Civic Society said at the time that the proposed changes to the timetables would have had a negative effect on train users in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

John Regan, chair of Lancaster Civic Vision, said: “This change by Northern Rail demonstrates how a voluntary organisation like Lancaster Civic Vision can make a difference to the quality of life of our local community.”