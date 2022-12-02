RAF ambassador from Morecambe tells how he has been supported through recovery

The day aims to “promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities”.

Fund ambassador Corporal Stuart Robinson MBE, from Morecambe, has spoken about what disability means to them and how he’s been supported by the fund.

Stuart was seriously injured in an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2013.

Corporal Stuart Robinson MBE. Photo: Oliver Dixon

Stuart was on a routine patrol near Camp Bastion with 15 Squadron, RAF Regiment, when his vehicle hit the IED – the force was so strong that he was thrown 30 feet from the vehicle and the explosion left him with life changing injuries, including the loss of his lower left leg and severe damage to his right leg and arm.

While recovering in hospital he took the difficult decision to have his shattered right leg amputated.

Stuart underwent intense rehabilitation at Headley Court where he had access to a specially adapted mountain trike which not only provided mobility but assisted in his rehabilitation and physical recovery.

Seeing that the trike would improve his quality of life at home and allow him to play with his son George, Stuart approached the RAF Benevolent Fund for assistance in buying the trike.

Speaking about his experiences, Stuart said: “Disability was thrown upon me since the incident occurred in Afghanistan. It’s been a long tough road but one that I’ve learnt to embrace rather than brush aside.

“Having to pre-plan trips to accessible areas, being aware of any mobility, functional and accessible issues always enabled any trip, be that supermarket or family holiday, to be as stress free as possible.”

He added: “The RAF Benevolent Fund has always been by my side during my days of coming to terms with my disability. Enabling the access needs for me and my family at my home was vital, in order for me to progress and accept my disability.

“The house is the focal point from every aspect, it allows me and my family to live with ease and comfort as any family should do. Having a disability has enabled me to go on and live my life to the fullest, giving me opportunities rather than inhibiting them.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity, providing practical, financial, and emotional support to RAF personnel, veterans, and their partners and dependants.