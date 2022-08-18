Rabbits dumped in taped-up cardboard boxes at Lancaster animal charity
Three rabbits were dumped in taped-up cardboard boxes at Animal Care in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:30 pm
If staff member Rachael had not noticed the boxes by the bins they would have been taken by the bin men.
Animal Care are currently in the process of upgrading all their small animal facilities so do not have room for the dumped male rabbits.
They have settled down and have had a good breakfast.
If you think you could offer one of these boys a home when they are ready please call 01524 65495.