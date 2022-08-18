News you can trust since 1837
Rabbits dumped in taped-up cardboard boxes at Lancaster animal charity

Three rabbits were dumped in taped-up cardboard boxes at Animal Care in Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:30 pm

If staff member Rachael had not noticed the boxes by the bins they would have been taken by the bin men.

Animal Care are currently in the process of upgrading all their small animal facilities so do not have room for the dumped male rabbits.

They have settled down and have had a good breakfast.

The boxes contained rabbits which were dumped at the bins at Animal Care in Lancaster.

If you think you could offer one of these boys a home when they are ready please call 01524 65495.

One of the male rabbits which was dumped at the bins at Animal Care in Lancaster.
One of the male rabbits dumped at Animal Care in Lancaster.
One of the male rabbits dumped at Animal Care in Lancaster.
