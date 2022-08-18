Rabbits dumped in taped-up cardboard boxes at Lancaster animal charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If staff member Rachael had not noticed the boxes by the bins they would have been taken by the bin men.

Animal Care are currently in the process of upgrading all their small animal facilities so do not have room for the dumped male rabbits.

They have settled down and have had a good breakfast.

The boxes contained rabbits which were dumped at the bins at Animal Care in Lancaster.

If you think you could offer one of these boys a home when they are ready please call 01524 65495.

