Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Greene King Local pubs slash pints to 6p - here’s how to get one in Morecambe & Heysham

The pub chain will charge just 6p per pint - the same price they cost at the Queen’s Coronation back in 1952.

In order to secure one of the low-cost pints, punters should head to the bar and say the code word - ‘1952’.

The deal will last for one day only, and customers will only be permitted to claim one low-cost pint in each pub.

The 6p pint offer applies for one day only.

Participating pubs in the Lancaster and Morecambe district include:

*Dog & Partridge, 19 Bare Lane, Morecambe, LA4 6DE.

*Station Promenade, Station Buildings, Marine Road West, Morecambe, LA4 4DB.

*Strawberry Gardens, Heysham Road, Heysham, LA3 2NZ.