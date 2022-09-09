News you can trust since 1837
Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes, reaction and live updates as the people of Lancashire join the national in period of mourning

Books of condolence have opened across Lancashire, as people pay their respects following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:42 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:56 am

As the period of mourning begins, here we will publish the tributes, reaction and latest news as the region reflects during this momentous time.

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away in Balmoral with her family by her side (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Updates as Lancashire mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 08:31

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 08:31

Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers

Parliament will be brimming with memories of the Queen as MPs and peers gather to pay tributes in a special session of condolence.

Both Houses are due to sit at 12pm to allow members to pay their respects, with normal politics on hold for a period of mourning.

The tributes, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss, are due to last until 10pm on Friday.

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 08:23

Last night’s reaction to the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 08:18

The things that must now change following death of monarch

The changes to everyday items such as bank notes and stamps are expected to take years to complete.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II means everyday items taken for granted must now be changed to reflect the new sovereign, King Charles III.

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 08:08

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 08:07

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 08:07

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 08:06

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 07:48

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 07:46

Remembering Queen Elizabeth's most memorable visits to Lancashire

Queen Elizabeth II visited the county on several occasions and the people always gave her the warmest of Lancashire welcomes.

