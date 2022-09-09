We are grieved to announce that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Mayor of Fylde, Councillor Ben Aitken, said:“It is with great regret that we hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sorrow, shared by millions across the world, is tempered by a wonderful legacy of warmth, kindness, anddutiful service, and our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.

“Flower laying is welcomed at Lytham Windmill where a section will be cordoned off, and the Windmill itself will be lit deep purple. Our teams at Fylde Council will be wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

“All public engagements are postponed at this time, and further announcements will be made in due course.”

The Leader of Fylde Council, Councillor Karen Buckley, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sadness at this time is shared by people across Fylde and the world, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a mark of respect flags throughout the borough will be lowered to half-mast. A Book of Condolence will be opened at the Town Hall in the Bernard Room and will be available to sign from the morning of Friday 9 September 2022. Scheduled events throughout the borough will be postponed, full details can be found on the Council website, as well as detailed information regarding the proclamation.