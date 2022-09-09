Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes, reaction and live updates as the people of Lancashire join the nation in period of mourning
Books of condolence have opened across Lancashire, as people pay their respects following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
As the period of mourning begins, here we will publish the tributes, reaction and latest news as the region reflects during this momentous time.
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 16:55
Out and about in Blackpool
On the streets of Preston
What is happening to Blackpool Illuminations and Blackpool Tower tonight?
VisitBlackpool has confirmed that the illuminations will remain unlit tonight, while the Tower will be illuminated in red, white and blue. Read more here.
A tribute to Lillibet from Cllr Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group on Blackpool Council
Cllr. Tony Williams the leader of Blackpool’s Conservative Group adds his own tribute: “On the 8th of September 2022, the world lost one of its greatest monarchs and ambassadors.Queen Elizabeth’s fortitude, compassion, and love for the people she served, shone like a beacon in a sometimes-dark world. Her dignity and strength through her own troubles were an inspiration and comfort to those who were travelling the same rugged path. As a wife and a mother she shared her life with us and made everyone feel as though we were part of her bigger family. She was everyone’s ‘mum’ and loved by thousands. Many of us shed tears at the news of her demise. Thank you, Queen Elizabeth, just for being you. RIP ‘Lillibet’ Elizabeth the Great.”
Message from Preston Minster
The Rev Sam Haigh talks to us from Preston Minster, after the sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Winter Gardens memories
Reporter Tony Durkin is at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, talking to MD Michael Williams about her majesty’s numerous visits to the resort
UK Secretary of State for Defence & MP for Wyre and Preston North tweets his condolences
Fylde Council issues a statement in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
We are grieved to announce that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The Mayor of Fylde, Councillor Ben Aitken, said:“It is with great regret that we hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sorrow, shared by millions across the world, is tempered by a wonderful legacy of warmth, kindness, anddutiful service, and our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.
“Flower laying is welcomed at Lytham Windmill where a section will be cordoned off, and the Windmill itself will be lit deep purple. Our teams at Fylde Council will be wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.
“All public engagements are postponed at this time, and further announcements will be made in due course.”
The Leader of Fylde Council, Councillor Karen Buckley, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sadness at this time is shared by people across Fylde and the world, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“As a mark of respect flags throughout the borough will be lowered to half-mast. A Book of Condolence will be opened at the Town Hall in the Bernard Room and will be available to sign from the morning of Friday 9 September 2022. Scheduled events throughout the borough will be postponed, full details can be found on the Council website, as well as detailed information regarding the proclamation.
“Prayers from the people of Fylde are offered to the Royal Family on this sad occasion for our nation and the world.”
Lancashire Cricket Club tweets their condolences
Former Fylde MP Michael Jack remembers meeting Her Majesty
Former Fylde MP Michael Jack said: “The Queen came to Weeton in 1990 to present new Colours to the Queen’s Duke of Lancashire Regiment who were stationed at the barracks.
“It was a typical Fylde windy day. As the Queen prepared to address the Regiment the microphone for her speech blew down and in spite of a young soldier being ordered to kneel before his sovereign and hold the microphone it sadly did not work as the speech unfolded. Undeterred, the Queen finished her speech and Lt Col Alex Birtwhistle replied in a huge voice from across the other side of the parade ground. Afterwards the two walked to lunch and I am reliably informed that Her Majesty turned to Alex Birtwhistle and said “ you didn’t hear a word that I said” He grinned.
“The post script to this story was that when the Conservatives lost the 1997 Election there was a reception at Buckingham Palace for retiring Ministers. When I met the Queen I announced who I was and she showed what a remarkable memory she had by remembering what happened at Weeton.
“Her Majesty was a truly. remarkable lady. Her official work load would have tired out most people very easily but her dedication to service meant that she never stopped giving to the nation.”