Quad bike owners advised to buy trackers after spike in thefts in village near Lancaster

There has been an increase in burglaries and thefts reported between Hambleton and Cockerham, Lancaster police have said.

This involves mainly quad bikes being taken, although police have also warned people to ensure any tools are also secure.

"If you are able to, we would advise buying trackers for quad bikes and please report any suspicious activity," they said.

There has been an increase in quad bike thefts in Cockerham.