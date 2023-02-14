Quad bike owners advised to buy trackers after spike in thefts in village near Lancaster
Police are advising quad bike owners to buy trackers for their vehicles after a spate of thefts.
By Gayle Rouncivell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 12:50pm
There has been an increase in burglaries and thefts reported between Hambleton and Cockerham, Lancaster police have said.
This involves mainly quad bikes being taken, although police have also warned people to ensure any tools are also secure.
"If you are able to, we would advise buying trackers for quad bikes and please report any suspicious activity," they said.
Police can be called on 101 to report any incidents.