Public toilets in Heysham village reopen after refurb

The public toilets have reopened in Heysham village.

The toilets will now be open from 8am to 8pm every day.

Heysham Neighbourhood Community (HNC), a group of residents, has agreed a three year lease of the building from Lancaster City Council to keep the toilets open to the public.

A 50p card fee will be required to use them, towards ongoing costs to keep them open.

Renovation work has been carried out by Quayside Construction and managed by volunteer Steve Matthews.

Heysham Neighbourhood Community said: “We are proud to announce Heysham village new toilets are now open 8am to 8pm every day.

“We hope you will agree that our builders Quayside Construction and our volunteer project manager Steve Matthews have done a fantastic job renovating the whole building within budget.

“Heysham Neighbourhood Community have agreed a three year lease of the building from Lancaster City Council in order to open the toilets to the public.

"Please help to support our efforts to provide this facility your 50p card payment will help us to pay ongoing costs and keep the facility open, thank you.”

The Friends of Heysham Library said: "HNC have been doing fantastic work to get our public toilets back up and running!

"Having these available in our village again will be such an asset to locals and visitors alike."

The toilets have been reopened thanks to funding from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund of £99,000.

HNC are now responsible for any ongoing maintenance and repair cost to the building.