A meeting is to be held to discuss plans for the future of parking in Lancaster city centre.

Since Lancaster City Council approved a masterplan for the Canal Quarter earlier this year, many businesses and residents have raised concerns about the apparent huge reduction in city centre car parking which will result from the plan.

No parking strategy has yet been published, though Lancaster City Council have confirmed they are working on finalising one by January 2024.

Lancaster BID (Business Improvement District) has been working with the Grand Theatre to organise a meeting for businesses to hear more details about the city council proposals and have your chance to put questions directly to the city councillors who make the decisions.

The event, which will be chaired by ex-BBC reporter Dave Guest, takes place at the Grand at 6pm on Monday November 13.

This event will give the opportunity for people to hear the facts about the current proposals from Lancaster city councillors as well as hearing some of the concerns which have been raised by local businesses and residents.

A Q&A session will follow where city councillors will have the opportunity to respond to concerns and share a progress update on their parking strategy for Lancaster city centre.

Although it is not essential to book for this event, Lancaster BID is encouraging businesses to register so they have a record of who has attended along with contact details to keep you informed after the event.

BID manager Tony Johnson said: "Lancaster BID have received substantial amounts of communication both in writing and verbally from businesses about the city centre parking proposals and all are singing off the same hymn sheet, one of serious concern about the devastating effects the proposed plans could have on the city centre in economic terms.

"We felt it was the right thing to do to try and hold an event where Lancaster City Council could share their plans and thoughts for the future and we are very pleased that councillors have agreed to sit on a panel to do just that.”

"We are hopeful that the event will allow our businesses to share their views openly, honestly and in the right way that’s why we decided to have former BBC reporter Dave Guest present the Q and A event to keep things moving in the right direction.

"Lancaster BID would like to thank Lancaster Grand Theatre for kindly offering us their venue for the evening."