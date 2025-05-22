Public meeting to be held to discuss latest news on Eden Project Morecambe

The latest public meeting for Eden Project Morecambe is to be held next month.

Lancaster City Council has announced the latest of its ‘community conversations; to discuss all the news surrounding the Eden Project Morecambe.

You can join the event on Monday June 9 from 6pm to 7.30pm at Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium.

Don’t miss your chance to hear from the project partners, ask questions, and share your thoughts.

Book your place online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/85751

More dates will be announced in due course.

The last community conversation was held at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe in March.