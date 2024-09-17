Public meeting calls for Lancaster and Morecambe residents to unite against rise of far right

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 80 people attended a recent public meeting hosted by Stand Up To Racism.

They heard guest speaker Nahella Ashraf, from the national Stand Up To Racism campaign, alongside many other speakers representing Trades Unions and community groups from across the district.

Nahella Ashraf expressed outrage that fascists had been allowed to walk across towns and cities after the unconnected murder of three young girls in Southport.

In June, prominent far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – aka Tommy Robinson - led a 15,000-strong march in London, which Nahella said formed the starting block for them to come into towns and cities as they did in July.

Members of the SUTR panel.

Despite thousands of anti-racists and anti-fascists taking to the streets all over the country to oppose the far right, including in Lancaster and Morecambe, the fears have not gone away.

Stand Up To Racism has called for the largest possible turnout to oppose Yaxley-Lennon when he proposes to march again in London on October 26, and a coach is booked from Lancaster. Contact Stand Up To Racism for details.

Deputy city council leader Caroline Jackson said: “We are united here, all different groups together, in hope. We must speak out. There are people in Lancaster who have swallowed Tommy Robinson’s message.”

Sam Ud-din, district secretary of the National Education Union, relayed a message from the national secretary to the TUC, ending with a call to “join us on the streets!” to stop the rise of the far right.

The Trades Union Congress agreed to support and build the demonstration to stop the fer right on October 26 and called on Trades Unions to support Stand Up To Racism.

Ben Soffa spoke on behalf of Lancaster and Lakeland Jewish Community in saying that they are aware they are descendants of refugees and that the first anti-immigration legislation introduced in 1905 was aimed at them.

He said: "The focus of the far right on Muslims today can swiftly shift to the Jewish community tomorrow. The Far Right assault is an assault on society and decent communities as a whole.”

Suhir Abuhajar told the meeting that the council-run organisation which she chairs, Communities Together, is organising an event on Sunday November 3 to bring all communities together from across the district.

She said: “Together we have the power to make a lasting difference.”

Khaldoun Jayousi for Palestine Solidarity said no matter what we disagree about we must be united against racism and fascism.

The sense of unity and solidarity continued in contributions from the floor. As well as plans to get as many people to London as possible on October 26 there were calls for a range of initiatives such as football supporters groups, concerts, leafleting, petitioning and developing cross-cultural links and events bringing communities together.

Caitlin Luna, operations manager of RAIS Refugee Advocacy, Information and Support, said: “Every refugee has a story that needs to be heard.”

She described a project involving refugees sharing their stories and experiences – not only their hardships but positive stories as well – in a regular slot on Beyond Radio starting on October 17, 8-9pm, and every third Thursday after.

For more information, contact Stand Up To Racism email [email protected]