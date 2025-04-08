Public drop-in event to be held to find out more about £10m Lancaster canal corridor housing plans
Developers South Lakes Housing will hold the public consultation event to share plans for a proposed new affordable housing development on the Nelson Street car park site.
Residents are invited to drop in to view the designs and share feedback which could help shape the fuiture of the scheme.
The informal session will include design boards on display. There will be no formal presentation – visitors can come and go as they please.
The event takes place on Wednesday April 9 between 3pm and 6pm at The Cornerstone Cafe in Sulyard Street.
The residential development for 43 houses comprising three-storey townhouses and apartments has been put forward by South Lakes Housing, which was selected as Lancaster Council’s preferred developer following a competitive tendering process.
Designed by David Cox Architects, the scheme will support Lancaster City Council’s Canal Quarter Masterplan by enhancing connectivity between the city centre and the canal, creating a new public space, and promoting sustainable travel.
Deborah Smith of S&L Planning Consultants said: “The Nelson Street development in the heart of the Canal Quarter will deliver a high-quality housing scheme that will provide much-needed social housing.
“It also resonates with the objective of the council’s Canal Quarter Masterplan to create a vibrant new neighbourhood. We look forward to consulting on the project and welcome the local community’s input.”
For more information, call 0300 303 8540 or email [email protected]
Nelson Street was identified by the city council as "an opportunity to bring forward much-needed homes in the first phase of the regeneration”.
South Lakes Housing previously built 20 new Passivhaus homes in Halton.
The exceptionally low-energy Passivhaus standard helps to cut carbon emissions and significantly improve affordable warmth for residents.
Lancaster City Council first unveiled its vision for the area - which was previously known as Canal Corridor North - in 2023.
The scheme, between St Leonard’s Gate and Quarry Road, is set to comprise housing, two public squares and commercial space.
Additional pedestrian and cycle-friendly streets will also be developed to encourage access to Lancaster Canal.