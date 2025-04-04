Public drop-in event to be held to find out more about Lancaster canal corridor housing plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An informal drop-in session is to be held in Lancaster next week for residents to see plans for part of the Canal Corridor site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers South Lakes Housing will hold the public consultation event to share plans for a proposed new affordable housing development on the Nelson Street car park site.

Residents are invited to drop in to view the designs and share feedback which could help shape the fuiture of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The informal session will include design boards on display. There will be no formal presentation – visitors can come and go as they please.

An artist's impression of how part of the Canal Quarter could look.

The event takes place on Wednesday April 9 between 3pm and 6pm at The Cornerstone Cafe in Sulyard Street.

For more information, call 0300 303 8540 or email [email protected]

South Lakes Housing won the £13m contract for the scheme after a tender process in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson Street was identified by the city council as "an opportunity to bring forward much-needed homes in the first phase of the regeneration”.

The plans are for up to 233 new homes, delivered in a mix featuring social, affordable, and private rent and shared ownership tenures.

A requirement for the completed development to achieve at least a minimum 75 per cent reduction in carbon emissions was made part of the tender process.

South Lakes Housing previously built 20 new Passivhaus homes in Halton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exceptionally low-energy Passivhaus standard helps to cut carbon emissions and significantly improve affordable warmth for residents.

Working with PRP Architects, Lancaster City Council first unveiled its vision for the area - which was previously known as Canal Corridor North - in 2023.

The scheme, between St Leonard’s Gate and Quarry Road, is set to comprise housing, two public squares and commercial space.

Additional pedestrian and cycle-friendly streets will also be developed to encourage access to Lancaster Canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Mitchell’s Brewery will become a landmark building in the quarter.

Other aspects include extending the Dukes Theatre, improving the public realm, and enhancing existing ginnels to create interesting pathways for pedestrians to explore.

The plan also calls for stepped canal access.

The council has received £2.769m from the government's Brownfield Land Release Fund towards the scheme, the aim of which is to unlock new homes on derelict and underused brownfield land through the One Public Estate programme.