Public consulted as Carnforth’s new Neighbourhood Plan takes shape

Carnforth's Neighbourhood Plan is taking shape.

The plan, being prepared by Carnforth Town Council and a small group of residents, has now entered a phase of public consultation.

Over a period of six weeks the local community is being asked to express its views on the vision for the future of Carnforth that is set out in the plan.

So far more than 100 people have had the opportunity to express their opinions in a number of face-to-face open meetings held around the town and many others are submitting comments online.

The public consultation is due to close on September 5 so if you still haven’t had your say on what will form the blueprint for the development of Carnforth for the next decade then go online here to have a look.