Public consulted as Carnforth’s new Neighbourhood Plan takes shape
After almost two-and-a-half years' work, Carnforth’s new Neighbourhood Plan - outlining objectives and ambitions for the development of the town for the next 10 years - is steadily nearing completion.
The plan, being prepared by Carnforth Town Council and a small group of residents, has now entered a phase of public consultation.
Over a period of six weeks the local community is being asked to express its views on the vision for the future of Carnforth that is set out in the plan.
So far more than 100 people have had the opportunity to express their opinions in a number of face-to-face open meetings held around the town and many others are submitting comments online.
The public consultation is due to close on September 5 so if you still haven’t had your say on what will form the blueprint for the development of Carnforth for the next decade then go online here to have a look.
All comments will be considered and the plan will be modified if necessary to reflect prevailing views prior to publication early in 2022.