Network Rail is investing £9.5m to restore and upgrade the station building for the future.

The work involves:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Replacing all glazing in the platform canopies

The existing state of the 1960/70s built platform canopies at Lancaster station.

*Repairing and strengthening the structure of the canopy structures

*Repainting across the station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work won’t impact train services but passengers are advised the look and feel of the station will be different while the renovations take place.

Because some of the work will need to take place when trains aren’t running, Network Rail has written to people living nearby to let them know when work could be noisy.

An aerial view of Lancaster station. Photo: Network Rail Air Operations

The Grade II listed station was built in 1846 by nineteenth century architect William Tite and was first given listed building status in 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the listing alterations were made across the station including the current platform canopies which were changed in the 1960s and 70s.

These are now being overhauled to make them brighter, weatherproof and more attractive for passengers.

Joanna Fielding, Network Rail scheme project manager, said: “Lancaster station is one of the jewels of the West Coast main line so I’m delighted we’re able to make this significant investment into the platform canopies and make them fit for the future.

“The work will not only benefit local people but also tourists who travel to the city and wider region. I’d like to thank passengers and local people for their patience while we carry out this essential upgrade to keep the station safe and attractive for decades to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Byrne, Avanti West Coast station manager at Lancaster, said: “We’re proud to be working with Network Rail to refurbish the canopy roofs and would like to remind customers our staff will be on hand to assist them during their journeys while the work takes place.

"Once complete, the project will enhance and protect key features of this beautiful station, so they can be enjoyed by customers travelling to and from Lancaster for many years to come.”

Latest figures show that 1.6 million passengers used the station between April 2021 and March 2022.

The project to restore the canopies starts next week and is expected to be complete by spring 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest investment follows a significant upgrade last year which saw the opening of the Tite and Locke pub in a previously derelict part of the station building.