£4k raised for charities as Lancaster school marks 60 years

This academic year has been the 60th anniversary of Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster.

The school has been celebrating its Diamond Jubilee with events throughout the year, culminating in a special Mass at the end of term.

A family event – DiamondFest – was held in May as part of the celebrations to mark 60 years of the school.

There were fairground rides, free games and activities, a funzone for younger festival goers, and music from 1964 to present day was played by local bands.

The funds raised were split equally between CancerCare and St John's Hospice.

The school thanks Solstice, The Crackerjacks, The Zoffs and The Pandacups – all bands had ex-pupils or ex-staff in them!

Headliner and ex-pupil Amy Rae said: “I really enjoyed returning to my old high school to play at DiamondFest! It was great to be a part of the day and see the school and everyone involved help raise much needed funds for two local charities.”

Although the school was the venue, the event was not a ‘school fundraiser’; it was held to raise money for CancerCare and St John’s Hospice.

Headteacher Helen Seddon said: “We know many families and friends who have had support from either or both of these vital local charities, they help people in the community so we wanted to try and give something

An Our Lady's staff photo taken in July 2025.

back through hosting a community event whilst also celebrating the history of Our Lady’s.

“Although the school was opened in September 1964, the official opening and blessing, by Bishop Foley was on May 6 1965 which is why we thought it fitting to celebrate in May to mark the 60th anniversary.

"A grand prize draw took place thanks to support from local businesses and suppliers.

“Prizes were donated from BSS, Haldane Fisher, Anchor Flooring, Love Lily floral designs, Seven Sins restaurant, DF Studio, Morecambe Bay Bees, Castlegate security and Skipton Hire. Their generosity was wonderful and we are very grateful to them!”

Current head Helen Seddon with two former heads, Mike Webster and Brendan Conboy.

The school also thanks sponsors the James Mercer Group and Just Teachers for giving financial support to the DiamondFest event, J.L.Lofthouse, Plastering and Tiling Contractors, who also supplied the stage, and FGH security for providing their service at no cost.

With their help, and the support of the Our Lady’s community, £4,094 was raised which was split equally between CancerCare and St John’s Hospice.

Last week, the school’s celebrations continued with a Jubilee Mass, celebrated by Canon Michael Docherty, Episcopal Vicar for Education and Formation, and concelebrated by clergy from the parishes the Our Lady’s community; Fr David Branford, Fr John-Paul Evans, Fr John Millar, Fr Philip Wrigley, and Fr Antony Keefe, who has served as the school’s chaplain on two separate occasions.

Rev Stephen Pendlebury and Deacon Stephen Bamber also assisted.

Original Our Lady's staff members from 1964.

The congregation included many ex-pupils and ex-pupils, including some from the opening year of 1964. Over the 60 years there have only been five headteachers.

Three deputy headteachers also attended: Angela Martin, Peter Brisco and Des Coyle.

In addition to ex-staff and pupils, there were also many people attending from various parishes within the diocese.

Following the Mass, school tours were given and then a ‘school dinner’ of Lancashire Hotpot was served. As a group of staff gathered in the courtyard, original staff member Mrs Angela Martin, who taught biology from 1964 and was also a deputy headteacher, remarked: “This is exactly where we stood for the first staff photograph!”

Helen Seddon added: “It was wonderful to gather so many people from varying eras of the school’s history; listening to them reminiscing and sharing stories was fabulous. I was a pupil here myself, I fondly remember all of these ex-staff who joined us for our special Mass. We currently have 33 ex-pupils who are now staff here.

"There is certainly something very special about our school, that brings people back to us, and I am immensely proud to have the privilege of leading Our Lady’s!”