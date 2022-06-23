£300k funding boost for vital Lancaster refugee charity

The funding of £294,283 over five years from the National Lottery Community Fund comes during Refugee Week, the third week of June.

Charity director Gisela Renolds said: “We are absolutely delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund have recognised the vital work that our staff and volunteers do in partnership with other local organisations to welcome new refugee and asylum seeker arrivals to the district, to support people to learn English, develop new skills, to volunteer, to find work, but also to cope with the stresses of the asylum system, separation from, and anxiety about family left behind, and of course the traumas that forced people to leave their countries in the first place.”

Global Link is a Development Education Centre, providing training and workshops to schools and other organisations on global citizenship methodologies and issues.

Global Link staff and volunteers celebrate the funding.

Almost £100m of vital National Lottery funding has gone to communities across England over the last three months, supporting local and grassroots projects making a real difference to people’s lives.