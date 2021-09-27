Protest to be held in Lancaster over £20 Universal Credit cut

Cat Smith has given her support to the protest this weekend.

On October 6, the government will remove the £20 uplift to Universal Credit which has been a lifeline to many families through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cut will affect 13,500 people in the local area, with 60 per cent of those in receipt of Universal Credit being working families.

Lancaster Labour Party is supporting a protest with local community groups and families under the banner of ‘Universal Resistance’ (Facebook 'Universal Resistance: Morecambe & Lancaster) at 1pm on Saturday October 2 in Market Square to protest this cut.

The protest is timed to coincide with the Conservative Party Conference, taking place this year in Manchester.

Speakers include Ian Hodson, president of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU); Lizzi Collinge, Labour county councillor for Lancaster East; and Joanna Young, Citizens' Advice volunteer and Green Party city councillor.

Attendees are also invited to speak on the day, especially if they are affected by the cut.

Lancaster residents are invited to protest the cut and show their support for local people affected by the plans.

Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said: "I will be running the London Marathon on October 2 in support of Morecambe Bay Foodbank so won’t be able to join the protest, but I will be there in spirit.

"I fear the removal of the £20 uplift will drive many more people to the foodbank as it forces them to make impossible choices – either feeding their kids or heating their homes this winter.