Protest singer Grace Petrie in Morecambe for one night only

More than a decade after first emerging, Grace has an army of loyal fans across the alternative, folk, political and comedy scenes.

She’s toured to arenas with Frank Turner, has supported comedian Hannah Gadsby, toured with comedy phenomenon The Guilty Feminist, has done a prestigious live session on the BBC Radio 2 Jo Whiley Show and reached the top 40 in the UK album charts in autumn 2021 with her new album ‘Connectivity’.

Festival appearances have included The Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury Festival, Port Fairy Folk Festival in Australia and Vancouver Folk Festival in Canada among many more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Petrie.

Grace will be accompanied on stage at Morecambe’s Platform on Thursday May 26 by by long-time music collaborator, singer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Moss.