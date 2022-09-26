Protest held in Lancaster after violent actions in Iran

The protest called for an end to the Iranian dictatorship, and for the UK Government to publicly condemn the actions of the Iranian government.

It will coincide with a national protest outside the Iranian Embassy and followed the recent violent actions of the Iranian government against its own civilian population.

On September 13 Iranian woman Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iranian police for not wearing her hijab ‘correctly.’ She was beaten so badly that she ended up in a coma in hospital where she subsequently died.

This ignited protests across Iran, with people calling for an end to the dictatorship, for freedom, democracy and human rights.

Local Iranians had been following events in Iran through Whatsapp videos, sharing disturbing scenes of police beating women and men in the streets.

Videos show huge numbers of people protesting everywhere on the streets of Iran, with thousands arrested, and at least 20 people killed.

But now the Iranian government has shut down the internet and Iranians all over the UK are worried about what is happening to their friends and family back home.

Lancaster hosts many refugees who have fled from Iran, including those who have converted to Christianity.

Many of Lancaster’s Iranian refugees have friends or relatives who have been killed by the Iranian authorities for not conforming to the Islamic Republic’s rigid laws.

1. Standing strong Protesters take to the streets on Saturday. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

2. Brothers in arms Protesters at the demonstration in Dalton Square. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

3. Getting the message across Supporting Mahsa Amini and the women of Iran. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

4. Getting the message out Protesters held up signs. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales