Prominent Lancaster city councillor with passion for rural life passes away aged 80

Lancaster politician, councillor and magistrate Peter Williamson has died suddenly, aged 80.

He was a prominent Conservative, represented his home ward of Upper Lune Valley on Lancaster City Council for 12 years and was the senior magistrate on the Lancaster bench when he retired.

Born in Manchester in 1944 near the end of World War Two, the family moved to near Blackpool, which led to Peter’s lifetime passion for rural life, including wildfowling and fly fishing.

His love of cricket continued all his life, and he was a great reader.

He attended Blackpool Grammar School, and his working life covered three phases – managing hotels, civil service and latterly politics.

He worked for the Conservative Party across the north west and for many years in Westmorland and Lonsdale.

Peter and his wife Phillippa moved from Yealand to Arkholme, close to Peter’s beloved River Lune.

They served as Lancaster city councillors together, Peter becoming leader of the Conservative group and Phillippa switching to Lancashire County Council, where she is leader and represents her home division of Lancaster Rural North.

In her funeral eulogy, Rev Lucie Lunn, vicar of Arkolme, said Peter had a strong sense of community and justice.

For him family was everything.

As well as Phillippa, he leaves two sons, a daughter and two grandchildren.

Peter died at his home in Arkholme on February 25.

The funeral was at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday March 24. Lancashire County Council was represented by County Coun Alf Clempson, vice-chairman.

Donations in Peter’s memory are going to the Lune Rivers Trust, which is dedicated to the conservation, protection, rehabilitation and improvement of the River Lune.