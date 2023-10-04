Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All that makes Lancaster Priory the perfect fit to take the Old Kent Road space on the forthcoming Monopoly: Lancaster Edition board.

Today, Winning Moves UK - an official Monopolyproducer, under license from Hasbro, a leading toy and game company - are announcing the very first organisation to be featured on a property square on the new board.

And here they are in all Monopoly pomp and glory!

Mr Monopoly at the launch event of Lancaster's edition of Monopoly.

Ahead of the game’s big reveal later this month, the Priory is being announced as featuring on the board’s most affordable square – Old Kent Road.

“This is a day of celebration for all who love Lancaster Priory,” said Ella Gibbs, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK.

“We regard the Old Kent Road space, alongside Mayfair, as very high cachet. It’s certainly the most talked-about square on the board and also just about the most visited during gameplay.

“The Priory is inclusive to all - just like Old Kent Road in the Monopoly game – as well as very old, dating back to the 15th century. All this makes it the perfect fit, we feel, for Old Kent Road.”

How the new Monopoly board square will look.

Earlier this year it was announced that Lancashire’s capital city is getting its very own official version of the world’s most popular board game.

On the special day of the announcement, the public was invited to send in suggestions for Lancaster landmarks and organisations to feature in the game.

“The response from the public has been overwhelming and thank you to everyone who sent in nominations,” Ms Gibbs added. “The game will be out this month. All the other Lancaster landmarks featuring will be revealed then.”

All 30+ Lancaster landmarks and favourites will be exclusively showcased in the game – replacing the likes of Mayfair and Park Lane from the classic London Monopoly original game.

Over the last 25 years Winning Moves UK has produced official versions of Monopoly from Dubai and Dublin to Palm Springs and Sydney. Now the Monopoly dice are landing – very soon – on Lancaster.

The Monopoly: Lancaster Edition will be for sale from 10am on Tuesday October 24 at Waterstones, WHSmith, The Works and Ryman.