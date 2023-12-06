The owner of Lancashire’s Abbeystead Estate did invite Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to his wedding, it has been claimed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week, questions have been asked over who will be attending the high society wedding of the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral next June.

It has been previously claimed that the Duke of Westminster did not invite the Sussex’s out of loyalty to the King and the future King, Prince William, causing a stir, not least because the Duke of Sussex and Hugh Grosvenor are childhood friends.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reported not to have been invited to the Duke of Westminster's wedding next summer. Pictures: Getty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the New York-based celebrity gossip site Page Six is reporting that Harry and Meghan did recieve a ‘save the date’. Their source claims this prompted the prince to phone Grosvenor and tell him it would be 'too awkward' for him and Meghan to attend.

It would have been the first meeting between Meghan and Kate, Princess of Wales, since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, and since the release of Omid Scobie’s controversial book Endgame.

Who is Hugh Grosvenor?

Hugh Grosvenor became the 7th Duke of Westminster and Britain’s youngest billionaire, after inheriting his title at the age of 25 when his father Gerald died in August 2016.

Much of his fortune is tied up in property, among which is the 23,000 acre Abbeystead Estate near Lancaster.